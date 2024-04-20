'Jihadi country': BJP says crime up, releases chargesheet against Congress govt in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, the BJP released a chargesheet against the State government. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that “ever since the Siddaramaiah government came to power, Karnataka has become a jihadi country and there is no value for lives of Hindus”.
The BJP chargesheet alleges that compared to the previous government, the number of murders has increased by 31 per cent, dacoities by 41 per cent, and in the last one year, 17,000 cybercrime cases have been reported, with an average loss of Rs 1 crore per day.
It also stated that in the past one year, 1.8 lakh cases have been registered, which is 40 per cent more than the previous year. “In spite of all this, the state government has not done anything,” Ashoka said.
He also said the Congress is indulging in appeasement politics. “The Congress government tried to withdraw cases against people involving in the DJ Halli riots. The accused in the cooker bomb case was given a clean chit even before the investigation started. Congress is trying to save its vote bank,” he said.
Ashoka said that guidance value has been increased, and each builder has to pay Rs 8 crore to the government. “The Congress is giving the same money to people in the name of guarantee schemes, and not spending money from its pocket. They are just looting money,” he added.
Slamming the Hubballi incident where 21-year-old Neha was murdered on campus, Ashoka said a young girl has been killed but the Congress government is “giving passport to people who have indulged in love jihad”.
He alleged the government was not taking any action, and cited the case of a woman in Belagavi being paraded naked, a communal clash in Shivamogga and the blast in Rameshwaram cafe. “Muslim youths tried to assault Hindu youths for chanting Jai Shri Ram, in Chickpet, a Hindu businessman was assaulted for playing bhajans. The Siddaramaiah government has done nothing other than appeasement politics,” he said.