'Jihadi country': BJP says crime up, releases chargesheet against Congress govt in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, the BJP released a chargesheet against the State government. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that “ever since the Siddaramaiah government came to power, Karnataka has become a jihadi country and there is no value for lives of Hindus”.

The BJP chargesheet alleges that compared to the previous government, the number of murders has increased by 31 per cent, dacoities by 41 per cent, and in the last one year, 17,000 cybercrime cases have been reported, with an average loss of Rs 1 crore per day.

It also stated that in the past one year, 1.8 lakh cases have been registered, which is 40 per cent more than the previous year. “In spite of all this, the state government has not done anything,” Ashoka said.

He also said the Congress is indulging in appeasement politics. “The Congress government tried to withdraw cases against people involving in the DJ Halli riots. The accused in the cooker bomb case was given a clean chit even before the investigation started. Congress is trying to save its vote bank,” he said.