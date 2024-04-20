Karnataka HC stays women’s panel notice to HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed a notice issued by the Karnataka State Commission for Women to former chief minister and Mandya Lok Sabha JDS candidate HD Kumaraswamy over his remarks about rural women going astray after the Congress government’s guarantee schemes.

Passing the interim stay order after hearing the petition filed by Kumaraswamy, questioning the legality of the notice dated April 15 issued by the chairperson, Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that the chairperson’s notice seeking clarification was without the authority of law.

Issuing an emergent notice to the Commission and its chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdari, the court noted that the commission chairperson has directed the presence of the petitioner under Section 10 (a) of the Karnataka State Commission for Women Act, 1995.