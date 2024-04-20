‘Karnataka is managing power situation despite drought’

UDUPI: Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George said that the state government has been managing the power situation well, despite the drought in the state. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, KJ George said that the state government is prepared to face the situation and added that apart from the conventional method of power generation through hydel reservoirs, the state is also focusing on solar power generation.

“In 2014-15, 2,000 MW capacity solar park project was approved to be set up in Pavagada. During our recent visit to Pavagada, farmers came forward to give 10,000 acre of land out on lease. Farmers in Madhugiri also have come forward to give their land for the solar park. We will be starting the project soon. Tender has been floated for 750 MW solar power plant near substations. This would minimize the power lost in transmission. In all, 3,000 MW solar power plant will be set up near sub stations in the state in the future,” he said.