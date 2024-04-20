Karnataka MPs underperformed in five years of their term: Study

BENGALURU: Even as polling for the Lok Sabha elections is just a few days away, a performance analysis of all the 28 Members of Parliament in the state reveals that the majority of them underperformed in five years of their term.

The survey considered their attendance in Parliament, questions asked, participation in key debates and performance in their constituencies.

The survey revealed that the average, combined attendance of all the MPs was 71 per cent. Former chief minister and Bangalore North MP Sadanand Gowda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi and Vijaypur MP Ramesh Jigajinagi never raised a question in the House. Anant Kumar Hegde (MP from Uttara Kannada), DV Sadananda Gowda, Joshi, Ramesh Jigajinagi (Vijayapura), Srinivasa Prasad (Chamarajanagar) and Bache Gowda (Chikkaballapur) did not participate in a debate, except for expression of thanks to the President, the analysis stated. Mangala Angadi (Belagavi) participated in one debate, requesting for more flights to the Belagavi Airport.

The analysis was carried out by social scientists AR Vasavi and Janaki Nair and it was released on Friday at an interaction organised by a civil society group, Samvidanada Hadiyalli. They mentioned in their report that DK Suresh (Bangalore Rural) and Pralhad Joshi provided substantial support to the people during Covid.

Eleven MPs provided limited support by directing funds or attending meetings. Fifteen were considered ‘indifferent’, while two -- Tejasvi Surya (Bangalore South) and Srinivasa Prasad -- played a negative role, their analysis stated.

Vasavi and Janaki said, “Only Suresh on issues related to GST contributions and share to the state and Sadananda Gowda on promoting Jan Aushadi Kendras in the state were considered to have made any contributions to Karnataka’s policies and programmes.”