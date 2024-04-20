No respite for pourakarmikas, Anganwadi workers from heatwave

BENGALURU: The scorching heat has forced many to spend their afternoons indoors, however, the city’s 15,000 pourakarmikas and around 3,000 Anganwadi workers are forced to brace the heatwave, as government officials fail to pay heed to their demands. An average of six workers complain to the union about dehydration, exhaustion and headaches every day.
The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) has written a letter to the Urban Development Department, Department of Municipal Administration and Social Welfare, demanding that the government declare half-days for workers with a week off immediately, without any pay deductions, and regular supply of drinking water, ORS and buttermilk. Other requests include providing eye-shades, caps or hats, umbrellas and other necessary equipment to pourakarmikas to protect them from extreme heat while working during the afternoons.
The AICCTU highlighted that there is also an advisory by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, advising people to stay indoors during peak temperatures and hydrate themselves from time to time. “The KSDMA circular also suggests that people wear light-coloured cotton clothes. However, pourakarmikas are at a disadvantage with a thick green and orange coloured uniform."
Union president Nirmala M told TNIE, “Our work starts at 6am and goes on till 2pm. We had requested the government to allow us to work only till 11am, however, there was no response from the government. Every day, I get an average of 6 calls from workers saying they have a headache, dehydration, giddiness and weakness.”
She added that 90 per cent of the workers are women, who are having a hard time dealing with heat.
Similarly, Anganwadi workers’ plight is that despite it being summer and very few children coming to the centre regularly, they have to work full-time.
“Work hours were reduced by two hours, however, infrastructure at the centres is not capable of handling the heat. They are surrounded by metal and tin sheets which capture more heat. Despite having electricity, fans are not in good condition. Even toilets don’t have adequate water” said S Varalakshmi, president of Karnataka State Aganwadi Employees’ Association.