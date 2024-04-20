No respite for pourakarmikas, Anganwadi workers from heatwave

BENGALURU: The scorching heat has forced many to spend their afternoons indoors, however, the city’s 15,000 pourakarmikas and around 3,000 Anganwadi workers are forced to brace the heatwave, as government officials fail to pay heed to their demands. An average of six workers complain to the union about dehydration, exhaustion and headaches every day.

The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) has written a letter to the Urban Development Department, Department of Municipal Administration and Social Welfare, demanding that the government declare half-days for workers with a week off immediately, without any pay deductions, and regular supply of drinking water, ORS and buttermilk. Other requests include providing eye-shades, caps or hats, umbrellas and other necessary equipment to pourakarmikas to protect them from extreme heat while working during the afternoons.

The AICCTU highlighted that there is also an advisory by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, advising people to stay indoors during peak temperatures and hydrate themselves from time to time. “The KSDMA circular also suggests that people wear light-coloured cotton clothes. However, pourakarmikas are at a disadvantage with a thick green and orange coloured uniform."