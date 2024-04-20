Out-of-syllabus questions in Karnataka Common Entrance Test stump students

BENGALURU: With the conclusion of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET-24) on Friday, many students are in a bind as almost 30-35 questions were out-of-syllabus, leaving students anxious about their future prospects, as it tests the eligibility for professional courses including engineering.

According to the students and parents, the Chemistry paper held in Friday afternoon had 6 questions that weren’t a part of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus. However, the general consensus was that the paper was relatively easy and students could complete it in time. Similarly, the students found the Physics paper held in the morning moderately challenging, with a few out-of-syllabus questions.

On the previous day, 11 questions in the Biology paper and nine questions in the Mathematics paper were not from the prescribed textbooks, said the students. These questions were from the deleted chapters of the NCERT Biology textbook. The nine questions in the Mathematics paper were also not from the textbooks.

S Ramya, executive director of KEA said the question papers were prepared as per syllabus.