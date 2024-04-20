Out-of-syllabus questions in Karnataka Common Entrance Test stump students

BENGALURU: With the conclusion of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET-24) on Friday, many students are in a bind as almost 30-35 questions were out-of-syllabus, leaving students anxious about their future prospects, as it tests the eligibility for professional courses including engineering.
According to the students and parents, the Chemistry paper held in Friday afternoon had 6 questions that weren’t a part of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus. However, the general consensus was that the paper was relatively easy and students could complete it in time. Similarly, the students found the Physics paper held in the morning moderately challenging, with a few out-of-syllabus questions.
On the previous day, 11 questions in the Biology paper and nine questions in the Mathematics paper were not from the prescribed textbooks, said the students. These questions were from the deleted chapters of the NCERT Biology textbook. The nine questions in the Mathematics paper were also not from the textbooks.
S Ramya, executive director of KEA said the question papers were prepared as per syllabus.
She added that students have the option to submit their objections after the key answers are published. “We will take the expert committee’s opinion and decide.” This response has irked the student community and parents. The Karnataka Private School College Parent Association coordination committee has written to the principal secretary of the state, seeking action against the officer for risking the future of 3.50 lakh students.
“Who will bear responsibility for causing such panic among lakhs of students and conducting such confusing examinations? We have received many complaints from students demanding cancellation of the results. Over Rs 20 crores have been collected from 3.50 lakh students. Who is responsible if the exams are held again?” wrote the association in the letter. BN Yogananda, president of the association told TNIE that many students are opposing grace marks as a solution, as it will be unfair to the meritorious students who did not appear for them.
Meanwhile, the Pre-University Board that publishes the syllabus has clarified that the revised syllabus under NCERT was updated on the department website back in June 2023.