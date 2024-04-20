Tastefully done rail-themed restaurant makes a quiet beginning at KSR Bengaluru station

BENGALURU: Passengers and visitors to the KSR Bengaluru railway station now have something very novel to look forward to - the Rail Coach restaurant located bang at the entrance of the station.

This classy eatery opened rather quietly five days ago, six months behind schedule.

When this reporter visited the 'Haldiram Express' on Friday evening, the place had excited public devouring the food while soaking in the attractive ambience. The rich dark brown exterior resembling a railway coach, boards resembling a railway station, comfortable seating and soothing lighting in this air-conditoned environment gives one the feel of a modern restaurant.

Nuggets of information on Bengaluru and Karnataka dot the walls inside offering interesting information to passengers.

It is incredible that this was once an abandoned coach brought from Ashokapuram in Mysuru. This is the second such restaurant for the Bengaluru Division with the first such opening at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) on April 1.

Hubballi was the first in South Western Railway to have such a restaurant.

B Mahesh, who teaches chess at Greenwood High International School and his colleague Sharadha K S, an art teacher were relishing Rasamalai here.

Mahesh, who frequents between Bengaluru and Mysuru told TNIE, "I was watching it being constructed and was waiting for it to open. It has good vibes inside. I feel the fare is suitable for middle classes and upper classes."

Sharadha, who was on her way to Bidadi, said, "He brought me here to taste the Raj Kachori as he finds it delicious in Haldiram outlets."