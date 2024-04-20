Tastefully done rail-themed restaurant makes a quiet beginning at KSR Bengaluru station

BENGALURU: Passengers and visitors to the KSR Bengaluru railway station now have something very novel to look forward to - the Rail Coach restaurant located bang at the entrance of the station.
This classy eatery opened rather quietly five days ago, six months behind schedule.
When this reporter visited the 'Haldiram Express' on Friday evening, the place had excited public devouring the food while soaking in the attractive ambience. The rich dark brown exterior resembling a railway coach, boards resembling a railway station, comfortable seating and soothing lighting in this air-conditoned environment gives one the feel of a modern restaurant.
Nuggets of information on Bengaluru and Karnataka dot the walls inside offering interesting information to passengers.
It is incredible that this was once an abandoned coach brought from Ashokapuram in Mysuru. This is the second such restaurant for the Bengaluru Division with the first such opening at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) on April 1.
Hubballi was the first in South Western Railway to have such a restaurant.
B Mahesh, who teaches chess at Greenwood High International School and his colleague Sharadha K S, an art teacher were relishing Rasamalai here.
Mahesh, who frequents between Bengaluru and Mysuru told TNIE, "I was watching it being constructed and was waiting for it to open. It has good vibes inside. I feel the fare is suitable for middle classes and upper classes."
Sharadha, who was on her way to Bidadi, said, "He brought me here to taste the Raj Kachori as he finds it delicious in Haldiram outlets."
Balaji K, a passenger waiting to board his train to Gadag, said, "It is quite tasty. The surroundings are so good. It is the first time I am eating in a coach converted to a restaurant."
Sanjeev Sehgal was busy glancinh through the menu with his son Aaryan and wife Nivedita. "It is wonderful to know that scrap can be turned into something so good. I had come with my family to check the status of my waitlisted ticket to Delhi and we just saw this and entered. It feels so good."
A senior railway official said, "Om Industries (Haldirams) is contracted with the restaurant at KSR station while Gaurav Enterprises has has begun running it at SMVT. The contract runs for a period of five years.The Division will earn Rs 87 lakh per year as fee from the licensee at KSR station, which has a footfall of nearly 2 lakh per day. The licensee at SMVT station, which has a footfall of over 60,000 daily, will pay an annual fee of Rs 33 lakh."
Manager Santhosh, who had his hands full, attending people said, "We opened on April 15. The response has been good so far." The menu literally has everything - right from Thali, rice bowls including Kashmiri Rajma Chawal and Paneer Tikka Masala Rice bowl, diferent dosa varieties, all chat items, grilled sandwiches, sweet items, cold beverages, Kids menu (Peri Peri Fries, Salted Fries etc) and even Jain delights. It is also equipped with a takeaway counter and Softie corner (for icecreams).