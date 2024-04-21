12-yr-old killed in lightning in Karnataka many parts of state get rain

BENGALURU/KALABURGI : A 12- year old boy, died after he was struck by lightning in Narona village of Aland taluk, Kalaburgi on Saturday afternoon.

The boy has been identified as Mahesh Tegginamani. His father Nagaraj, sustained severe burn injuries due to the lightning, and was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that all areas of North Karnataka, barring Raichur, Yadgir, Dharwad and Haveri, experienced severe lightning and thunder showers, and predicted thunder showers coupled with lightning for most parts of Karnataka for the next two days. The officials also noted that Coastal Karnataka had experienced hail stones and heavy rainfall on Friday. However, South Interior Karnataka did not experience any thunder or lightning.

Kumta in Uttara Kannada district recorded 13cms rain, Gokarna recorded 10cms rain, Manki recorded 8cms rain, till Saturday morning. Koppa and Kammardi recorded 7cms rain each, while Mangaluru, Udupi and Jayapura in Chikkamagaluru recorded 6cms rain each.

Kundapur, Balehonnur and Chikkamagaluru recorded 5cms rain.

Senior scientist at IMD A Prasad said that due to the presence of a trough from Comorin area to south Telangana in lower tropospheric levels, most parts of north and coastal Karnataka are experiencing heavy rainfall. “Wherever the convergence is moving, there is an updraft which is leading to thunder showers. The intensity is more in North Interior Karnataka and surrounding areas.”

Bengaluru on the other hand experienced light rainfall. While residents in some areas of Sarjapura, HSR and Bommanahalli said there were hail stones; IMD officials and Karnataka State Natural Disaster and Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said that no hail storms were recorded in their rain gauges.