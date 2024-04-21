Bengaluru police record 6.47 lakh calls to Namma 112 in three months

BENGALURU : From January to March, the city police recorded over 6.47 lakh calls made to Namma 112. Of this, slightly over 1.5 lakh calls required actionable signals. In the last three months, on almost every day, more than 6,500 calls were made to Namma 112.

The average time recorded for each response by Hoysala, the first responders, has been reduced to 7-9 minutes from 11-15 minutes. However, some police officials opine that an updated SOS manual should be in place. Improvement is needed in planning and execution after assessing the situation to avoid wasting crucial minutes.

March recorded the highest number of calls, with over 2.3 lakh calls made, followed by February, which reported over 2.09 lakh calls, and January, with over 2.04 lakh calls made. The data showed that the highest actionable signals in response to calls were reported in March, with about 39,546 actionable signals taken.

B Dayananda, City Police Commissioner told TNIE, Of these calls, many are enquiry calls. However, every day we get about 1,000-1,200 calls for which Hoysala has to be deployed. These are called Calls for Service (CFS) for which the response time is 7-8 minutes.