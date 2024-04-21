Change in caste equation may favour NDA candidates in Tumakuru, Chitradurga

BENGALURU : Caste equations seem to have undergone a major change in this Lok Sabha elections as communities like Lambani, Bhovi, SC (left) and Kadu Golla may back BJP for their own reasons.

The turning point was former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s speech on the floor of the Rajya Sabha promising the Scheduled Tribe tag for Kadu Gollas, which is considered a masterstroke as the video of his speech went viral on social media circuits.

Taking advantage, Gowda is now reiterating it during his campaign speeches and associations representing these communities too have responded by openly throwing their weight behind the NDA candidates. This shift could have its effect especially in Tumakuru and Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituencies.

Lambanis are upset with the Siddaramaiah cabinet not giving representation to their community in the cabinet. “We might have voted for Congress in the Assembly polls, but we will choose BJP in the Lok Sabha elections,” said a community leader. They were averse to the previous BJP government led by then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, which allegedly favoured the division of SC quota.