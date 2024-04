BENGALURU : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the declining security in Karnataka and slammed the Congress government for its shortcomings while wooing voters to vote for BJP and exercise more caution towards Congress.

Addressing party workers during his Vijay Sankalpa Yatra at Palace Grounds here, Modi called Congress “anti-youth, anti-investment, anti-farmer, and anti-entreprenur”.

“During the Congress rule here, our daughters are attacked; in markets bombs are being exploded; and people who play bhajans are being assaulted,” he said. “These are not common incidents. That’s why I appeal to people of Bengaluru and Karnataka to be more alert about Congress…which is grooming people with such a mentality, which is dangerous,” he said.

Speaking about Bengaluru, Modi said Nadaprabhu Kempegowda had a vision and dream to build Bengaluru, which is being destroyed by Congress. “The tank city built by Kempegowda has been converted into a tanker mafia city by Congress,” he said.

“Congress’ eyes are on corruption, not on Bengaluru’s problems,” he added.

He pointed out how the BJP-led Union government helped the metro line to increase from 17 km in 2014 to 70 km and promised to extend it further. “We also gave importance to suburban rail. Boeing has also come up, second in the world in manufacturing,” he said.

Modi slammed Congress for being “anti-farmer”.