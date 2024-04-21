Congress workers protest in Bengaluru holding 'chombu'

BENGALURU : Hundreds of Congress workers, led by AICC state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, protested with ‘chombu’ (drinking water pot), alleging that the BJP-led Union government has not released drought relief to the state and a rightful share of central taxes. He said the central government has given Kannadigas the chombu, a figurative term for swindling.

The protesters held up chombus and protested on Saturday morning at Mekhri Circle, the spot not far from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to address a mega gathering later in the evening. They called the Union government a “Chombu sarkara”. They alleged that Modi has done injustice to the state and not released drought relief, while not responding to Karnataka’s issues.

The Sadashivanagar police detained the protesters, including Surjewala, Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, AICC Secretary Abhishek Dutt, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Media and Communication wing Chairman Ramesh Babu and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya.