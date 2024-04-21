Despite ban, use of plastic common in rallies, campaigns, no cases registered

BENGALURU : Despite a ban on the use of single-use plastic, it can still be seen in several political campaigns and rallies. However, not a single case has been filed against political parties, candidates, or the organisers of such events, as the authorities concerned are busy with election duty.

The use of single-use plastic is prohibited under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986. The solid waste management rules of Karnataka also ban its use. There are also directives from the Election Commission of India on not using plastic during campaigns and rallies.

Experts say that it is the duty and responsibility of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to ensure that there is no use of plastic while permitting political events.

A senior BBMP Marshal said, “The rules are being floated in Karnataka, including the state capital Bengaluru. Segregation of waste is happening only in a few places. There is little or no control over plastic waste management in public places. While plastic bottles are being collected and recycled, little attention is being given to flexes and banners.”

A senior KSPCB official said, “It is for the BBMP to ensure that the rules are followed. So far, no one has filed a complaint against any political party, candidate, or organiser.” A senior BBMP official said that since most of the staffers are on election duty, no action has been taken so far. “We will inquire into it and act when there is a complaint,” added the official.