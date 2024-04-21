Everyone now wants strong ties with our country: PM Modi

BENGALURU : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday that everyone across the globe wants to have a strong relationship with India now. “We are not followers anymore, we have become the first mover,” he said, and vowed to work 24x7 to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking at Vijay Sankalp Yatre in Bengaluru, he said ten years ago, the country was in a bad shape because of its struggling economy. “Investors would not come forward then. But now, they are investing huge amounts, breaking all their previous records. We were in the 11th position in the world economy, but we are now among the top five,” he said.

“You have witnessed these changes and who is responsible for this,” he asked the audience. When they chanted “Modi Modi”, he corrected them saying, “This happened because of your one vote.”

He said, “You have seen the campaigns of both NDA and I.N.D.I.A bloc. While the opposition bloc is focusing more on heaping allegations against Modi, NDA is focusing on improving India’s global image.”