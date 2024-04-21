Everyone now wants strong ties with our country: PM Modi

BENGALURU : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday that everyone across the globe wants to have a strong relationship with India now. “We are not followers anymore, we have become the first mover,” he said, and vowed to work 24x7 to make India a developed nation by 2047.
Speaking at Vijay Sankalp Yatre in Bengaluru, he said ten years ago, the country was in a bad shape because of its struggling economy. “Investors would not come forward then. But now, they are investing huge amounts, breaking all their previous records. We were in the 11th position in the world economy, but we are now among the top five,” he said.
“You have witnessed these changes and who is responsible for this,” he asked the audience. When they chanted “Modi Modi”, he corrected them saying, “This happened because of your one vote.”
He said, “You have seen the campaigns of both NDA and I.N.D.I.A bloc. While the opposition bloc is focusing more on heaping allegations against Modi, NDA is focusing on improving India’s global image.”
He said, “Congress is focused on corruption and not development. The I.N.D.I.A bloc is opposed to technology, Aadhaar and Jan Dhan accounts. It even opposed Covid vaccine.”
He said that in 2014, a person with an income of Rs 2 lakh had to pay income tax, now the limit has gone up to Rs 7 lakh. “During the UPA government, there were many taxes, but now we have made it simple by introducing GST. LED bulbs that cost Rs 400 in 2014 are now priced at Rs 40. We have focused more on electric vehicles, reducing dependence on fossil fuels. The Ayushman Bharat has been a game changer, which has been extended to senior citizens, reducing the burden on youth for the treatment of their parents,” he said.
Vande Bharat trains have brought in a revolution. “In the coming days, made-in-India flights will come. We have eased the drone policy and we will soon move from 6G from 5G in the telecommunication network,” he said.
“India is also emerging as a leader in artificial intelligence. We have become successful in Chandrayan and we will take up Gaganyaan,” he added.