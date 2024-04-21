Ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai takes on political novice in Haveri

HUBBALI : It is the battle between a former chief minister from BJP and a political novice from Congress in the Haveri parliamentary constituency.

Though the saffron party has been winning the seat for the last four hustings, the Grand Old Party is trying hard to wrest back the constituency, which was once its pocket borough.

What is common between the candidates of both the national parties is that their candidates are facing the national election for the first time. As the incumbent MP Shivakumar Udasi kept himself away from electoral politics, BJP zeroed in on experienced Basavaraj Bommai, a two-time MLC and four-time MLA. Congress, which wanted to field senior minister HK Patil, later expressed confidence in Anandayya Gaddadevarmath, son of former MLA GS Gaddadevarmath.

On paper, Congress looks strong as seven out of the eight Assembly segments in the parliamentary constituency are in its control. Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Haveri, Byadgi, Hangal, Gadag and Ron assembly segments are held by GOP, while Shirahatti is the only segment controlled by BJP. Such a strength certainly should help Congress, but Bommai has enough influence as his Assembly segment, Shiggaon, falls in Haveri district.

The caste equation in the constituency heavily tilts towards Lingayat community voters, who are around 6.5 lakh, and candidates of both the national parties are from this community, but of different sub-castes. Kuruba (OBC) and Muslim voters are equally distributed across the segment. While the saffron party relies on the Lingayat, OBC and other caste votes, the GOP depends on votes of Lingayats, Kurubas and minorities.