Forgive us, pleads mother of Hubballi girl murder accused

DHARWAD : Mumtaz, mother of Fayaz, the accused in the Hubballi college girl murder case, on Saturday admitted that what her son did was wrong and he should be punished according to the law of the land.

However, she claimed that her son and Neha, the victim, were in love. Addressing reporters here, Mumtaz revealed how the relationship between her son and Neha developed. Neha took Fayaz’s phone number when he won the “University Blue” title at a bodybuilding competition and started interacting with him, Mumtaz said.

She said Fayaz informed her about this a few months ago and she advised him to focus on his studies.

Stating that she could understand the pain and sorrow of the parents who lost their children, she said, “I request all, including Neha’s parents, to forgive us. I can realise their agony and I am equally concerned,” she added. Meanwhile, Neha’s mother said that her daughter was not in love with Fayaz. They were just classmates. But Fayaz was after Neha and she had complained about this many times. “We told her not to take it seriously,” Neha’s mother added.