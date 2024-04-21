Harbour trial of 'Samudrayaan' deferred to June

BENGALURU : The harbour trial for ‘Samudrayaan’ -- a three-member deep sea mission that is scheduled for 2025 -- is now likely to be held in June, after the Lok Sabha elections, said sources, who didn’t wish to be named. The harbour trials were initially scheduled for March-April this year in Chennai by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT).

The postponement is because of “delay in delivery of some components of the vehicle,” the sources added. ‘Samudrayaan’ is an ambitious project of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and is being implemented as part of the Rs 4,800 crore ‘Deep Ocean Mission’ (DOM). NIOT is an autonomous society under the MoES.

After the harbour trial, the NIOT will plan shallow water exploration at the depth of 500 metres in the ocean later this year before the final deep sea mission at 6,000 metres sometime next year. The shallow water exploration is being planned inside the Bay of Bengal in a steel submersible.