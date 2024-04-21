INTERVIEW | Congress guarantees not sustainable, not empowering women: Mandya LS candidate Sumalatha

After officially joining BJP recently, actor-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh is campaigning for the party. She was elected as an independent MP from Karnataka's Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 and was hoping to seek reelection on a BJP ticket. Sumalatha spoke to Ashwini M Sripad of The New Indian Express about her political future, decision to join BJP and State government's guarantee schemes, which she says are not sustainable and have not empowered the women.

Excerpts.

Q: You won as an independent candidate in 2019. Why join the BJP now?

A: My decision was a surprise for many. I have joined the party that did not give me a ticket to contest. In politics, people quit the party if they are not given a ticket. I believe in Modi's leadership as I had seen him working closely. What he is doing for the country is absolutely fantastic. I should not be thinking about my future now or thinking about what I will get. I am not that kind of a person. I believe in his vision and it is my duty to support his vision.

Q: What is your opinion on the BJP-JDS alliance in Karnataka?

A: Alliance is born out of certain reasons and regions. In the Old Mysuru region, BJP was not seen traditionally as the first choice for a long time. Somewhere they felt that this was the time to cover this, too. This was done in the best interests of the party to win maximum seats.

Q: Why did you not contest polls this time?

A: It is not a joke to contest MP polls as an independent candidate and win. I won as an independent MP after 52 years in Karnataka. It's not a phenomenon that can recur every five years. I am realistic about it. The political scenario at that time was different. That time BJP supported me, the Congress workers in Mandya supported me, but not the Congress leadership. That's how I won. This time the situation is different. BJP and JDS are in alliance and I did not want to go to Congress for certain reasons as I was not given due respect there. I had no intention of going where I am not respected.

Q: Were you both discussing politics when Ambareesh was there?

A: We had healthy and strong discussions. I always used to play the devil's advocate with him. I used to speak pro-BJP. We were watching Modi as Gujarat CM and then later as Prime Minister. Those were just discussions and I was not interested in politics.…Once he left, there was a vacuum and the remaining fell into place.

Q: What next for you now?

A: I want to see the BJP gaining ground in the Old Mysuru region, especially Mandya where it is weakest. Also, across the state, wherever my presence is required to strengthen the party. We have to start from the grassroot level. At least I want to make an attempt and strengthen the party in this region.

Q: Actor Darshan who campaigned for you last time in Mandya, did campaigning for Congress candidate this time from the same Mandya region. What is your take on this?

A: Darshan is not a small child where I can instruct him where to go. Darshan will stand by me when I contest, which he did. He will do so even in the future. Otherwise he is a free person. He never campaigned for any party, but for people. He does not necessarily inform me about his campaigning. We don't discuss politics when I am not in the fray.