INTERVIEW | Udupi-Chikkamagalur LS candidates clash on development and nationalism as polls heat up

The Udupi-Chikkamagalur Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing spirited campaigning by leaders of both BJP and Congress. While BJP’s Kota Srinivas Poojary is focusing on development-centric agenda and nationalistic fervour, Congress’ K Jayaprakash Hegde is talking more of unattended issues of the constituency. They spoke to Principal Correspondent Prakash Samaga.

Excerpts...

How is the response from the electorate?

Kota Srinivas Poojary: Party workers are tirelessly working in all the 1,838 booths in the constituency. The youth, irrespective of their caste and other differences, want Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again. Voters have acknowledged the nationalist and inclusive agenda of BJP.

What are the expectations of the people in the constituency?

Poojary: Voters expect developmental projects required in the constituency, like the extension of rail connectivity to Chikkamagaluru, better road connectivity between Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.

Which projects will you focus on if elected as an MP?

Poojary: The issue of coffee growers in Chikkamagaluru has to be addressed first. When the BJP government was in the state, it had decided to lease out up to 25 acres of government land encroached by coffee growers for 30 years. The Congress government is not implementing it, causing problems for small coffee growers. I want to focus on developing small jetties in Udupi for the benefit of fisherfolk.