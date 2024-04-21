Micro observers given training in Bengaluru

BENGALURU : District Election Officer and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed micro observers to work vigilantly in polling stations in the city, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at the training programme conducted for micro observers on Saturday at Puttanna Chetty Town Hall, he pointed out that all micro observers should monitor polling booths assigned to them on the polling day.

“305 critical and vulnerable polling stations will be set up in 28 assembly constituencies, including 24 assembly constituencies in the three Lok Sabha constituencies of the city, one assembly constituency in Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency and three assembly constituencies in Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. He said 365 micro observers have been deployed for the same,” said Girinath.