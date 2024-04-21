Micro observers given training in Bengaluru

BENGALURU : District Election Officer and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed micro observers to work vigilantly in polling stations in the city, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking at the training programme conducted for micro observers on Saturday at Puttanna Chetty Town Hall, he pointed out that all micro observers should monitor polling booths assigned to them on the polling day.
“305 critical and vulnerable polling stations will be set up in 28 assembly constituencies, including 24 assembly constituencies in the three Lok Sabha constituencies of the city, one assembly constituency in Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency and three assembly constituencies in Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. He said 365 micro observers have been deployed for the same,” said Girinath.
He alo advised proper monitoring to be carried out during the proceedings near polling booths. He suggested a report be given to general voters about the activities that took place in that polling booth after the polling.
He said, apart from deploying micro observers at critical polling stations, video and web casting will also be done.
Makarand Pandurang, General Observer of Bangalore South, said that the role of micro observers will play an important role on the polling day. They should monitor the movements in the polling booths from the mock poll process in the morning till the polling process concludes in the evening.