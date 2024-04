BENGALURU : Police detained Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress (KPYC) president Mohammed Haris Nalapad and a youth Congress worker on Saturday evening for staging a “chombu” (a small water container) protest when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was about to leave the Palace Grounds after addressing a BJP rally.

Minutes before the PM’s convoy left for Kempegowda International Airport, an escort vehicle passed through the designated route.

Nalapad raised slogans

Nalapad and the KPYC worker, who were in a car, jumped to the main road, breaching security, and started protesting. Nalapad raised slogans showing the “chombu”. Police personnel snatched the “chombu” from him and tried to stop him from raising slogans. When Nalapad argued with them for not allowing him to protest, he was forced into a police car. He and the KPYC worker were taken to the jurisdictional Sadashivanagar police station.

“Police personnel prevented Nalapad and another person from doing any mischief. They were detained near the KTM bike showroom. It cannot be termed a security breach as they were detained minutes before the convoy left the Palace Grounds,” BK Shekar, DCP (Central), told TNSE. In all, 2,000 police personnel, including two additional commissioners of police and four DCPs, were deployed for the PM’s rally.