Telangana CM campaigns for Congress candidates in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy campaigned for Congress candidates in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reddy said the former has joined hands with the JDS in Karnataka despite attacking JDS patriarch and former PM HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy in the past. “This shows that Modi won’t walk the talk, and winning elections is his only agenda,” Reddy said while campaigning for Bangalore Central Congress candidate Mansoor Ali Khan in Mahadevapura.

Reddy said that despite Karnataka sending 25 BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 polls, only Pralhad Joshi was made a cabinet minister. The BJP meted out a similar injustice to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he added. “The BJP gave more plum portfolios to those from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Does it mean only those states have able leaders?” he questioned.

“Mallikarjuna Kharge is your man, and the Congress has made him its national president. Think about it and grab the opportunity to elect 25 Congress MPs from Karnataka. I.N.D.I.A bloc will form the next government at the Centre,” he told the voters of Karnataka.

Reddy said that the Congress delivered the guarantees it promised ahead of the Assembly elections. “Will you vote for Congress or for Modi, who deceived the people of the country?” he asked the voters.