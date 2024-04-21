Then ‘PayCM’, now Karnataka Congress launches ‘Chombu’ campaign against PM

BENGALURU : The Congress, which had set a narrative with its ‘PayCM’ campaign against the previous BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai during the 2023 Assembly polls, has launched a new ‘chombu’ (vessel) campaign against the Centre in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

Coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city, Congress leaders, including MLA Rizwan Arshad and AICC secretary Abhishek Dutt, staged a demonstration at Mehkri Circle under the leadership of AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Bengaluru North Lok Sabha candidate Prof MV Rajeev Gowda held similar protests seperately.

“When the people and farmers of Karnataka asked for drought relief, the BJP government gave an empty ‘chombu’. In the 15th Finance Commission, when we asked for the share due to the state, the Centre gave us ‘chombu’,” alleged Surjewala.