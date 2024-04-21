UGC urges universities to educate students on mental health helpline

BENGALURU : With students taking the extreme step under academic pressure, the University Grants Commission (UGC) earlier this month directed all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to widely publicise the free mental health helpline number available 24/7 for the benefit of those in need of help.

Data accessed by TNSE from the Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking with States (Tele MANAS) programme revealed that an average of 9,000 calls are recorded every month from individuals in the age group of 15 to 30 years. Since its inception in 2022, approximately over one lakh calls have been recorded under this age group.

Developed in collaboration with NIMHANS and the International Institute of Information and Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) to enable the national-level launch of the helpline, most calls from youngsters are about developmental problems, issues in schools, exam and performance pressure, parental reaction and possible failures. Some also complain of sleep disturbance and insomnia.

Welcoming the UGC directive, Dr Naveen Kumar C, Professor of Psychiatry and Head of Community Psychiatry, NIMHANS, said, “Given the prevalence of younger callers, particularly students and young professionals, it becomes imperative to address the mental health needs of this demographic. Educational institutions serve as strategic platforms for outreach because of the considerable time students spend there.” He added that this demographic is also relatively well-educated, making them effective advocates for mental health awareness within their communities.