Bengaluru Metro clocks highest ever profit of Rs 130 crore

BENGALURU: For the second consecutive financial year, the Bangalore Metro Rail Network Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has clocked operational profits. It has touched Rs 129.3 crore for the fiscal 2023-2024, the highest ever, said Metro sources sharing the provisional figures readied by them. It has also clocked a ridership figure of 23.28 crore during the period on its network which now stretches to 73.8 km.

A senior Metro official said, “The revenues are in line with what we had anticipated. Our income through fares stands at Rs 735.48 crore while our expenditure stands at Rs 606.18 crore, thereby making us surplus on the operational front.”

"Any new line will contribute to increased ridership. The establishing of the crucial link between KR Pura and Baiyappanahalli stations as well as the extension to Challaghatta on the Purple Line on October 9, 2023 has contributed to this operational surplus.”

Comparatively, the fiscal 2022-2023 had a ridership of 17.72 crore and an operational surplus of Rs 108 crore as our income stood at Rs 594.01 crore only. “It is still a fantastic achievement for us considering the previous fiscal of 2021-2022, when our revenue was just Rs 228.76 crore while our expenditure stood at 345.6 crore which made us incur a loss of Rs 118 crore. The trend towards self-sufficiency in operations has been clearly established and this augurs well for BMRCL.”