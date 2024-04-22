BJP claims of appeasement politics absurd: Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad

VIJAYAPURA: Expressing grief over the brutal murder of student Neha Hiremath recently in Hubballi, Labour Minister Santosh Lad accused the BJP of trying to turn the issue into a religious one to gain political mileage out of a tragic incident.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, he said the BJP always looks for a communal angle into tragic and unfortunate incidents.

“I am asking the BJP, if the accused were a Hindu, will it take up the issue with the same intensity that it has taken now as the accused belongs to the Muslim community. We have seen murders taking place in Mangaluru also, but the BJP did not make those an issue because there was no Hindu-Muslim angle. The party raises only those criminal acts as its issue if that suits its political ideology,” he said.

The minister said the Congress treats everyone equally and never tries to politicise such sensitive issues.

Replying to allegations that the Congress’ appeasement politics is leading to such crimes, Lad called the allegation rubbish and absurd. “How can any sane government ever support or encourage people to murder. We accept political allegations, but it is too absurd that the Congress is instigating people to commit crimes such as murder,” he shot back.

Claiming that according to a report, some six rapes take place everyday in Gujarat, the minister asked BJP leaders, including MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, to raise their voice in support of the victims and go to Gujarat.