BJP's BY Vijayendra criticises Congress’s 'Chombu' campaign

MYSURU: The BJP intensified its campaign as state president BY Vijayendra led the party’s Mahasamparka Abhiyan launch in Chamaraja constituency of Mysuru on Sunday.

Criticising the Congress for its ‘Chombu’ campaign, Vijayendra accused the government of emptying the state treasury and relying on Central government funds. He told reporters that post Lok Sabha elections, he predicted a similar fate for Congress leaders like Nalapad, referring to the mug which he showed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. He dismissed the Congress advertisement against the central government, alleging a lack of funds and confidence in their campaign.

The state BJP president also expressed outrage over photos involving Neha Hiremath and her murder accused, and said the Congress is behind it. He emphasised the importance of addressing societal issues like protecting girl children, highlighting the grief of Neha’s parents, besides “love jihad’ and Taliban ideology” in the state.

He also said that CM Siddaramaiah can no longer be labelled a backward class leader as he has neglected minorities.

On farmer loan waiver and Congress’ new guarantees, Vijayendra questioned the Congress’ ability to deliver, citing their past performance and lack of substantial development. He warned of a public backlash if guarantees were not met. Vijayendra challenged the Congress narrative, and promised a strong response from the people.