Congress Minister urges EC to probe release of Rs two crore to BJP

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Sunday went hammer and tong against the Income Tax department, specifically the officer who released Rs 2 crore cash belonging to the BJP, that was seized during a raid by election staff.

He urged the Election Commission of India to conduct a probe into the incident. “It is the first such case in the country that a decision was made at lightning speed and an order issued to release the cash. It’s a surgical strike on democracy,” he said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Munish Moudgil, MCC Nodal Officer, Bengaluru Urban district, has maintained that the seized cash has not been released, and an FIR was registered on Sunday. “...the cash remains seized by Karnataka police and the case is under investigation,” says a press release. The Income Tax authorities have not found ground to seize the cash for IT violation, it added.

“BJP leaders illegally transported Rs 2crore cash that was seized by election officials in Cottonpet on Saturday afternoon. Income Tax officials were also informed about this. However, the IT authorities gave a clean chit and in just four hours, passed an order to return the money to the BJP. How could this be possible?” he questioned.

He alleged that BJP leaders are misusing officials and conducting elections in a manner that is an insult to the system.