Congress model tried & tested: Randeep Singh Surjewala

MYSURU: AICC General Secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will demit office on June 4, when the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are declared. He said that the people of the country have lost faith in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre because of its hollow promises.

Accusing that the BJP has launched a conspiracy against the Constitution as many of its MPs have come out in the open stating that the Constitution will be changed if the BJP gets 400 seats. “The PM has not pulled up such leaders for making statements against the Constitution. They haven’t even withdrawn the candidacy of such leaders,” Surjewala told reporters here on Sunday. The BJP has weakened the Constitution in many ways, as Karnataka and a few other states have approached the Supreme Court seeking funds. “There is a systematic attack on federalism and fiscal freedom,” he added.

On the Election Commission not issuing notice to those accused of airing statements about changing the Constitution in the run-up to the polls, he said that “this was the harsh reality of institutions in the country.” He said that the ECI was designed and produced by Modi himself in the presence of a minister by changing the rules. ECI has been weakened beyond recognition, he charged.