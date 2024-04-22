Cracks in Karnataka BJP, Jarkiholi, Katti, Kore stay away from poll campaign

BELAGAVI/ATHANI: Thwarted personal ambitions and a lack of unity are apparent among senior leaders of the BJP, due to which they are staying away from campaigning in Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency. These leaders include former MP Ramesh Katti, former Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi.

It is an open secret that Katti was interested in contesting from Chikkodi and had approached the BJP central leadership several times. But the BJP high command refused to give him the ticket, and instead declared Annasaheb Jolle as its candidate. Following this, Katti stayed away from campaigning in the constituency.

Prabhakar Kore too is upset as he was not nominated as Rajya Sabha member, and neither was his son Amit Kore given the ticket for Chikkodi. He had many expectations from the BJP high command which remained neglected, sources in the BJP said.