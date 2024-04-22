Electoral bonds, PM Cares big scandals, says Parakala Prabhakar

BENGALURU: Terming the Electoral Bonds issue as the “biggest scam in the world”, considering the quantum of funds involved, political economist Parakala Prabhakar said the BJP government’s claim of transparent political funding did not hold water. He spoke of crony capitalism as a major corruption issue, and said the PM Cares Fund is also a scam.

Asked about PM Narendra Modi’s explanation of the Electoral Bonds, he said, “If it is about transparency in political funding, why didn’t the government tell the people about it since 2018, since when it has been in force. Why did the petitioners have to go to the highest court, the Supreme Court, to find out the truth, and why did the government ask for time till elections were over, before presenting the details?’’

“Why I called it the biggest scam in the world is not just because of the money exchanged, it was a ‘money dance’ involving thousands of crores of rupees given in exchange for contracts, and to stop Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax raids. Had the raids been pursued, they would have unearthed hundreds and thousands of crores."

"You can imagine what the country has lost in terms of contracts, and there is the issue of money laundering. Just look at the companies -- those which were not making profits and those making losses also paid up, how did they get the money? It means there was a lot of money laundering within the Electoral Bonds scheme also, which has astonished me more."