Flag hoisted, rallies held for voter turnout in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To create awareness on the importance of voting and to increase the turnout, officials from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, and District Returning Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath, launched and hoisted a flag on Sunday to urge voters to exercise their franchise and inform them of their nearest polling booth.

CEO, Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena, said the flag was first introduced during the 2023 Assembly elections to inform people of their nearest polling booth. This is the first time it has been introduced for Lok Sabha elections. The flag has the date of polling for the first phase of elections (April 26) in Karnataka, and it also tells people where the nearest polling booth is. A vintage car and bike rally was also held in the city to create awareness about voting. It was flagged off by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot from Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Governor urged people to vote. He said voting is the right of people in a democracy, and it empowers people. “In the interest of democracy, it is necessary to vote. I request all citizens to vote,” the Governor added.

The rally passed through Infantry Road, Queen’s Circle, Anil Kumble Circle, Trinity Circle, Siddalingaiah Circle.