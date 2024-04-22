Human chain formed to create voter awareness in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To create awareness among voters to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections on April 26, a human chain was formed at Jakkur Circle here on Sunday. An awareness song was also sung as part of the ‘Namma Nade Matagatteya Kade’ (Our step is towards the polling booth) campaign led by the Election Commission and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
Students along with the BBMP staff and Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena, District Election Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath took part in a walkathon and distributed pamphlets, encouraging people to take part in the elections and cast their votes. Beside, a vehicle mounted with a LED screen, playing election awareness songs emphasised the importance of exercising one’s rights on the day of voting.
Citizens were also made aware of voter helpline-1950 including the C-Vigil app, KYC, and Saksham app and were briefed on the steps to check their names on the voter list. Officials visited the seven polling stations that will come in the premise of Government Model Primary School at Jakkur and directed the concerned to ensure that all the facilities are put in place so that people can come and cast their votes without any inconvenience.
Governor flags off vintage car and bike rally to create voter awareness Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot flagged off a vintage car and bike rally from Raj Bhavan on Sunday to create awareness among voters. Gehlot emphasized the significance of India’s status as the world’s largest democracy, highlighting the crucial role of voters and electoral stakeholders in fortifying the democratic framework. “Voting is not just a right but a duty that fortifies our nation and its democratic principles.” He urged citizens to exercise their franchise diligently, emphasizing that each vote contributes to the strength and resilience of the republic.