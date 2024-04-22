Human chain formed to create voter awareness in Bengaluru

Citizens were also made aware of voter helpline-1950 including the C-Vigil app, KYC, and Saksham app and were briefed on the steps to check their names on the voter list. Officials visited the seven polling stations that will come in the premise of Government Model Primary School at Jakkur and directed the concerned to ensure that all the facilities are put in place so that people can come and cast their votes without any inconvenience.

Governor flags off vintage car and bike rally to create voter awareness Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot flagged off a vintage car and bike rally from Raj Bhavan on Sunday to create awareness among voters. Gehlot emphasized the significance of India’s status as the world’s largest democracy, highlighting the crucial role of voters and electoral stakeholders in fortifying the democratic framework. “Voting is not just a right but a duty that fortifies our nation and its democratic principles.” He urged citizens to exercise their franchise diligently, emphasizing that each vote contributes to the strength and resilience of the republic.