I.N.D.I.A an alliance of the corrupt: Nadda

HUBBALLI: BJP national president J P Nadda came down heavily on Congress and other party leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, saying that it’s nothing but an alliance of “family politics and corruption”.

“Most of the alliance leaders are either on bail or in jail. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are not ashamed of associating with anti-national elements,” he said at a public gathering in Vidyanagar in Hubballi on Sunday.

Referring to Congress leader DK Suresh over the “separate nation for South” statement, he blamed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for protecting those who raise pro-Pak slogans. “They even do not condemn such incidents. The Congress is a party of liars. They have been alleging that state is not getting it’s share of funds, but the truth is that the central government has released funds almost four times higher than that done by the Congress.”