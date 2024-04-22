I.N.D.I.A an alliance of the corrupt: Nadda

HUBBALLI: BJP national president J P Nadda came down heavily on Congress and other party leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, saying that it’s nothing but an alliance of “family politics and corruption”.
“Most of the alliance leaders are either on bail or in jail. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are not ashamed of associating with anti-national elements,” he said at a public gathering in Vidyanagar in Hubballi on Sunday.
Referring to Congress leader DK Suresh over the “separate nation for South” statement, he blamed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for protecting those who raise pro-Pak slogans. “They even do not condemn such incidents. The Congress is a party of liars. They have been alleging that state is not getting it’s share of funds, but the truth is that the central government has released funds almost four times higher than that done by the Congress.”
“We promised to lift Article 370 and we did it, we promised Ram Mandir and we did it and we have become the top five economy. But the only thing is we have to keep away the people who are involved in corruption and appeasement politics for the sake of votes and power,” he added.
He also claimed that the nation will be the third top economy in days to come under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also briefed about the government schemes and programmes during the event.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders have not made intentional statements over the muder of Neha Hiremath to appease a particular community for votes.