INTERVIEW | ‘Modi’s BJP won’t get more than 220 seats’: Telangana CM

BENGALURU: Terming this Lok Sabha election as a vote for or against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy declared, “I don’t see Narendra Modi’s BJP getting more than 220 seats.”

Here to galvanise the Telugu speaking population -- about 28 lakh in Bengaluru and about 40 lakh across Karnataka -- for Congress candidates, Reddy said the electorate does not give someone more than two chances. The people gave former PMs Atal Behari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh two chances, similarly PM Modi too got two terms.

Criticising the BJP government for its lopsided treatment of South India, Reddy said Gujarat takes the best investments, and other states have to make do with the leftovers that trickle down. He claimed that when states in the South get direct investments, the companies get a call from the PMO, and are convinced or forced to take their investments to Gujarat.

“When people’s bellies are full, they talk of places of worship and other issues, but when people are hungry, they talk about food, employment and survival. Across the world, this is the trend,” said Revanth Reddy.

Asked about direct elections, he said the “RSS formula is direct election. They want to turn it into a 20 per cent minority community versus 80 per cent majority community, work against the minorities and get support from the majority group. They play North vs South and Aryan vs Dravidian”.