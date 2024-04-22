IT dept clears Rs 2 crore seized, CEO files case against BJP worker

BENGALURU: A day after Rs 2 crore was recovered from a vehicle by the SST team, election officials on Sunday filed a case against a BJP worker after seeking permission from the court and Election Commission of India.

The SST team of Chamarajpet, Benagluru, on April 20, had intercepted a car carrying Rs 2 crore cash at 4.05 pm. The vehicle was seized and the income tax officials were alerted. The IT team verified the documents and summoned BJP office-bearers and concluded that there was no violation under IT laws.

In the meantime, officials from the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, had intimated the Election Commission of India, as per procedure. “As per ECI directions cash of over Rs 10,000 given to party functionaries, candidates or agents for political activities should be done through cheques or online mode. ECI has also advised political parties not to carry huge amounts of cash.

As there is a violation of ECI directions and as the recipients’ list was not produced, the FIR has been filed, based on suspicion that money may be used for inducement in elections,” said an official release from CEO.

The FIR has been filed under Section 123 of the Representation of People’s Act and 171 (B), (C), (E) and (F) of IPC related to bribery and undue influence.