Karnataka may get drought relief through SC’s intervention: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda here on Sunday expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would issue directions to the Centre to release NDRF funds against drought relief. As the Supreme Court will hear the writ petition filed by the state on Monday, Gowda left for the national capital on Sunday to hold deliberations with the state’s counsels.

“On April 8, the Supreme Court heard the case during which the attorney general representing the Centre sought two weeks’ time and it is listed for Monday. We hope that with the Supreme Court’s intervention will get the drought relief fund due to the farmers of the state,” he told.