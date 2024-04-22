Karnataka: Nadda seeks CBI probe into Neha Hiremath’s murder

HUBBALLI: BJP national president JP Nadda, who visited the residence of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath in Hubballi demanded for a CBI probe into the murder of the latter’s daughter, Neha. Neha Hiremath, 24, was stabbed to death on her college campus on April 18 allegedly by Fayaz, who is currently under police custody.
Nadda was accompanied by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Both leaders came down heavily on the Karnataka Congress government. While Nadda demanded that the State Government take all necessary actions against the murder accused, Joshi said that the Congress government can stoop to any level to get votes and today it is standing with the people who support love jihad.
Nadda said that incidents like Neha’s murder should not be repeated ever again. “Her murder is an attack on humanity. It is a heart-wrenching incident. I have spoken to the parents and other family members. The BJP has condemned the attack and the whole country is with Neha’s family. We all will fight for justice. I am demanding the State Government to hand over the probe to the CBI,” Nadda elaborated.
Nadda also pointed out that the statements of Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, and Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, could influence or dilute the investigation. “It is not right to give statements when investigation is underway. The State Government should stop appeasement politics which people of the state will not forgive,” he said.
Chairperson of Karnataka State Women Commission, Dr Nagalakshmi Choudhary, called on the family members of Neha Hiremath.
Meanwhile, the Anjumane Islam Dharwad president Ismail Tamatgar called for a bandh for the business establishments in the Anjuman complex to extend support seeking justice for Neha Hiremath who was murdered recently in Hubballi. He also said that the members decided to name a block in their institute after Neha.
Police Honoured for catching accused
The Hubballi-Dharwad police honoured the police team from Vidyanagar police station which apprehended Fayaz within an hour of the incident. Hubballi-Dhrwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar presented a cash award of Rs 25,000 and ‘Cop of the Month’ badge to the police team.
1 held for creating account in Fayaz, Neha’s name
The Dharwad police arrested Shaikh, 28, a gym trainer after he posted photos of Neha and Fayaz on a newly created social media platform. Besides this account, several new pages were found in the name of Fayaz and Neha. The Hubballi-Dharwad police are investigating and keeping an eye on such accounts, which were created a day after the gruesome murder of Neha.
DKS consoles Hiremath family
Bengaluru: DCM D K Shivakumar called up Niranjan Hiremath, father of Neha Hiremath, who was brutally murdered in Hubballi last Thursday. “We too are shocked by this tragedy. We share the grief that has befallen you and your family. The government is with you. The guilty will be punished,” he told the family, and assured them of strict legal action against the accused. “I understand the pain you have suffered from the loss of your daughter. May God give you and your family members the strength to bear the pain.” He called Hiremath, a Congress councillor, while campaigning in Anekal on Sunday afternoon for his brother DK Suresh, candidate from Bengaluru Rural constituency. Shivakumar told the family that he could not come to Hubballi personally as he was busy with the pre-scheduled election campaign, and promised to visit after the elections.