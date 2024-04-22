Karnataka: Nadda seeks CBI probe into Neha Hiremath’s murder

HUBBALLI: BJP national president JP Nadda, who visited the residence of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath in Hubballi demanded for a CBI probe into the murder of the latter’s daughter, Neha. Neha Hiremath, 24, was stabbed to death on her college campus on April 18 allegedly by Fayaz, who is currently under police custody.

Nadda was accompanied by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Both leaders came down heavily on the Karnataka Congress government. While Nadda demanded that the State Government take all necessary actions against the murder accused, Joshi said that the Congress government can stoop to any level to get votes and today it is standing with the people who support love jihad.

Nadda said that incidents like Neha’s murder should not be repeated ever again. “Her murder is an attack on humanity. It is a heart-wrenching incident. I have spoken to the parents and other family members. The BJP has condemned the attack and the whole country is with Neha’s family. We all will fight for justice. I am demanding the State Government to hand over the probe to the CBI,” Nadda elaborated.