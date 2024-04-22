Karnataka's Nandini dairy brand to sponsor Scotland, Ireland teams in T20 World Cup

BENGALURU: The ‘Nandini logo’ will now be seen on the jerseys of Scotland and Ireland cricket teams in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to be played in the United States of America and West Indies from June 1 to 29.

Under the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) -- a dairy cooperative owned by the state, Nandini, a household name with its various dairy products used by lakhs, aims to acquire a global image by sponsoring the two teams.

During the tournament, the brand is also looking to launch a whey-based energy drink ‘Nandini Splash’ in the US in different flavours such as orange, litchi, lemon and mango. The cooperative sees the tournament, co-hosted by the West Indies and USA, as a good opportunity to increase its revenue and customer base. The brand name and logo will appear on the lead arm of the jerseys of the players. The cooperative will also run social media campaigns to promote itself in association with the teams.

KMF Managing Director KM Jagadish said, “Cricket is a much-loved sport and this sponsorship aims to reach the Indian diaspora in the global markets, making Nandini a brand across many countries. This will be a great moment for Kannadigas as a home-grown brand becomes a global one.” Asked why the Indian cricket team was not sponsored, he said the costs are too high and “KMF won’t be able to offer such large amounts.”