No lightning arrester at ancient monuments in Vijayapura

VIJAYAPURA: The severe damage to one of the minarets of the ancient Mehtar Mahal monument of the city on Thursday evening due to lightning has brought a shocking information to light that none of the ancient monuments of city have lightning arrester system installed or functioning. They are either completely damaged or never installed in the first place.

Thursday’s incident where a portion of minaret was destroyed that resulted in severe damage to a car parked near the monument, has proved that the ancient monuments of the city are not protected from lightning.

Admitting that the damaged monument did not have lightning arrester, the official of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) also admitted that most of the ancient monuments including the enchanting Gol Gumbaz and Ibrahim Roza have no lightning arrester system in place.

“Actually 10 years ago, the ASI had installed lightning arresters in 90% of the monuments coming under the jurisdiction of ASI in Vijayapura city. But unfortunately, people have stolen the copper wire which is an intrinsic part of the lightning arrester system. Now, none of the monuments has a functioning lightning arrester system,” the official said. He said that the city has 81 protected monuments by ASI, which makes it the second highest ASI protected monuments in the country after Delhi.

Speaking to The New India Express, he said that they never thought the lightning would be so intense in Vijayapura that it could damage the monuments.