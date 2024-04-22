Service plan, not master plan to solve Bengaluru’s issues, say experts

BENGALURU: A five-element seminar on sustainable urban ecology - ‘Bengaluru 2050’ was conducted by Rotary International districts 3191 and 3192 in association with Sycom Global, a services marketplace and Indian Green Building Council, known for developing green buildings at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Sunday.

During the discussion “The missing master plan,” experts highlighted urban planning and development challenges, citing the lack of a comprehensive master plan, fragmented decision-making, and unsustainable growth as factors contributing to Bengaluru’s transformation from a garden city to a concrete jungle.

Naresh Narasimhan, architect and urbanist, said that Bengaluru’s urban planning process has been ineffective in addressing the city’s water scarcity and the planning laws are outdated and inadequate for its rapidly growing population. “Not a master plan, but a service plan is required to solve environment concerns in the city’s metropolitan region,” he said.

The plan should emphasize expanding urban development into neighbouring areas like Hoskote, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Nelamangala, and Anekal to expand the city’s area. Instead of adopting a strictly western-centric Central Business District (CBD) model, where a certain part is surrounded by high-rise buildings followed by suburban areas, alternative approaches should be explored, Naresh explained.