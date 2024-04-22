Statewide protests erupt in Karnataka over Hubballi murder; BJP demands CBI probe

BENGALURU: The Karnataka unit of BJP on Monday staged statewide protests against the alleged brutal murder of a young woman in Hubbali.

Neha Hiremath (23), daughter of Congress councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was allegedly stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College in Dharwad on April 18 sparking statewide outrage.

Neha was a first year student of Master of Computer Applications and the accused in the case, Fayaz, was earlier her classmate.

Fayaz has been arrested by the police.

The party decided to stage statewide protests accusing that the Congress government's alleged "appeasement politics" was responsible for the incident.