‘Up tax for car ownership to reduce traffic’

BENGALURU: Building good infrastructure, increasing public transportation networks, improving cycling and pedestrian infrastructure, levying additional tax on the purchase of new vehicles and improving policy on electric vehicles were some of the major measures recommended by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) mobility expert Ashish Verma.

He made these suggestions in his presentation titled ‘Manage Commute-2050’, one of the five-element seminars on sustainability urban ecology during the ‘Bengaluru 2050-Dialogues on Sustainability’. The programme was organised by Rotary international districts 3191 and 3192 in association with Sycon Global at IISc on Sunday.