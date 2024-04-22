Will BJP's Preetam, JD(S)'s Prajwal bury the hatchet in Hassan for an NDA win?

HASSAN: The “strained relationship” between former BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda and NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna does not seem to get any better in Hassan. Now, with Lok Sabha elections less than a week away, JDS leaders are making futile attempts to take Preetam, who is also the BJP state general secretary, into confidence to ensure that Prajwal emerges victorious.

Preetam, who campaigned for the NDA in Hassan recently, avoided taking Prajwal’s name and campaigned by highlighting the achievements of the Modi-led Union Government. “Preetam refused to bury the hatchet despite the intervention from several BJP leaders, including party Karnataka election in-charge Radha Mohan Agarwal, trying to unite both the young leaders,” said a BJP insider.

Sources said that Preetam decided not to join hands with the JDS after its leaders allegedly claimed that they would win the seat without his support.

However, former minister and JDS leader HD Revanna and his son Prajwal, have intensified their campaign by meeting the close confidants of Preetam. This has angered Preetam even more, said sources.

Sources said that Prajwal, along with former ministers Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and CT Ravi, called on Sharath, a close confidant of Preetam, to seek the latter’s support recently. Sharath reportedly expressed his displeasure to the trio and said that he and Preetam’s followers have decided not to campaign for the NDA candidate.