BJP protests, says Congress not serious about Neha murder

BENGALURU: The BJP leaders in Karnataka held a statewide protest, condemning the murder of college student Neha Hiremath, who was stabbed to death in Hubballi last week.

Protests were led by senior leaders at various places where they condemned the Congress government’s failure to address the law and order situation in the state. BJP leaders staged a big protest march in Mysuru, Chikkodi, Ramanagara, Davanagere, Yadgir, Ballari, Tumakuru, Bagalkot, and other parts of the state. In Hubballi, they even resorted to burning tyres.

BJP, through its social media handle, stated that when the entire state condemns the heinous act, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not even bother to visit the house of the victim or offer condolences. “While the girl who was killed was the daughter of a Congress Councillor, KPCC president DK Shivakumar too did not visit her house. Whatever they are doing, is for appeasement politics and for the fear of losing votes,” it stated.

Party leaders also highlighted some recent incidents in Karnataka, including the bomb blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, Hindu youth being attacked for chanting “Jai Shri Ram”, and also the attack on a shopkeeper in Chickpet, Bengaluru, for playing the Hanuman Chalisa on a speaker.

In Tumakuru, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka took part in a protest rally. He said the Congress’ appeasement politics is encouraging anti-social elements. The government failed to safeguard Hindus, he alleged. “In the Lok Sabha polls, people will teach the Congress a lesson,” he added.