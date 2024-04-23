Cadres prefer Rahul Gandhi to lead country, says Randeep Singh Surjewala

BENGALURU: Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi has adequately proved his leadership, and Congress workers would like him to lead the country, said party general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“As far as the leader is concerned, as a worker of the Congress, I can say Rahul Gandhi has adequately proved his leadership... (based on) his compassion, his connect with the people, his capacity for hardwork, and his ideology and commitment to the cause of the common people. Of course, it will depend on numbers, but every Congress worker would like him to lead the country,” Surjewala told The New Indian Express.

While BJP banks heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress or its I.N.D.I.A bloc has not projected its prime ministerial face. However, the party’s manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls has images of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul.

“The country needs a sensitive, sensible, compassionate, and people-loving person as Prime Minister,” said Surjewala, who is campaigning in Karnataka. On the reason for not projecting the party’s PM face, the Congress leader said they believe in a unitary command theatre with everybody falling in line. “One person, only one voice in the entire country, One Nation One Election, et cetera don’t work,” he said.