CID to probe Neha murder, special court to speed up trial

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that the Neha Hiremath murder case will be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and a special court will be established for its speedy trial. He told reporters here that the CID will be instructed to file the chargesheet within a stipulated time.

On why he hasn’t visited Neha’s parents yet, the CM said the Hubballi-Dharwad district in-charge minister has already met them. “Our party workers have also visited them. Minister HK Patil will also visit them. I will meet Neha’s family members during my next visit to Hubballi,” the CM said.

On BJP’s allegation that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated, Siddaramaiah said, “The crime rate has come down after the Congress came to power in the state.” The CM said Neha’s father has mentioned about the involvement of four more suspects in the case. “I have asked the officers to investigate the case from that angle too,” he added.

Neha, 24, a student of BVB College in Hubballi, was stabbed to death on the campus on Thursday.