Congress guarantee cards electoral bribery: JDS

BENGALURU: Terming the Congress’ guarantee cards “electoral bribery and inducement to voters”, JDS leaders on Monday appealed to the Election Commission to direct the Grand Old Party to refrain from distributing the same.

In a petition submitted to the ECI, the JDS leaders stated that the Congress has not worked out the details of the financial implications of the assurances and promises made in its election manifesto and did not explore the ways and means to finance them.

“The guarantee cards that are being distributed to households across India, bear the promissory signature of prominent Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, and are official endorsements, purportedly containing QR code and also application form,” the JDS leaders stated.

“These assurances and promises are not mere declarations in the manifesto of the Congress, but have been propagated as government schemes of a political party in power. These allurements and inducements to voters are in a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” the JDS leaders stated.