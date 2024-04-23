Drought funds: Our fight for justice a success, says Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: With the Centre informing the Supreme Court that it will take a decision on releasing drought-relief funds to Karnataka within a week, Congress leaders have hailed the development as a victory for the state.

The matter came up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday, at a time when the Congress and BJP were at loggerheads making it an election issue. The Congress accused the Centre of deliberately delaying the release of the funds and the BJP hit back by accusing the state government of not being able to provide relief to farmers.

“Thanks to the intervention of the Hon. Supreme Court as the Central Government which had delayed providing drought relief funds to the farmers of Karnataka, has agreed to decide within this week,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on ‘X’.

He reiterated that the state was forced to file the writ petition seeking drought-relief funds as the central government did not take a decision on the memorandum that Karnataka submitted in September 2023.

“This is a milestone and a success in our long fight to secure justice and relief for the people of Karnataka,” he said.