Holy tour: Mangaluru Catholics miss voting, draw flak

MANGALURU: A Holy tour to Europe during the Lok Sabha election by the priests and parishioners of St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai, has invited sharp criticism from the general public especially from the community people.

As many as 96 people including seven priests left Mangaluru on April 15 for the 17-day Europe tour organised by Globe Travels. The group includes church’s parish priest and Mangalore Diocese PRO, Fr JB Saldanha and Lourdes Central School Principal Robert D’Souza.

The holy tour will cover eight countries including Rome, Vatican, Switzerland, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany and Czech Republic. They will be back only on May 1 and will, hence, miss voting on April 26.

The travelers had booked their foreign tour months before the poll dates were announced and were sad to know that they will miss voting in the crucial election. A traveler stated that he had expected polling to be in the month of May and could not afford to cancel the tour because of high cancellation charges. A majority of the travellers who are aged above 60 years are on the holy tour to fulfill their religious vows.